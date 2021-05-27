Cancel
Technology

European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

By KELVIN CHAN
dailyjournal.net
 30 days ago

LONDON — Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. Four groups complained to data protection authorities in France, Austria, Greece, Italy and the U.K. about...

