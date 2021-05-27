European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

An international coalition of consumer protection, digital and civil rights organizations and data protection experts has added its voice to growing calls for a ban on what’s been billed as “surveillance-based advertising.” The objection is to a form of digital advertising that relies upon a massive apparatus of background data processing that sucks in information about individuals as they browse and use services to create profiles, which are then used to determine which ads to serve (via multiparticipant processes like the high-speed auctions known as real-time bidding). The EU’s lead data protection supervisor previously called for a ban on targeted advertising that relies upon pervasive tracking — warning over a multitude of associated rights risks. Last fall the EU parliament also urged tighter rules on behavioral ads. Back in March, a U.S. coalition of privacy, consumer, competition and civil rights groups also took collective aim at microtargeting.