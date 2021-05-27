Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again REVIEW – Final Farewell

I still remember the night that Supernatural aired its premiere on the now-defunct WB network. It was a few days before my 14th birthday and all I knew was that a cool show about fighting supernatural creatures was about to debut and I needed to catch it. With no DVR and no ability to drive myself, I stressed my mom out trying to ensure we were going to be home in time for me to watch it – I missed it by a couple of minutes, but they aired a repeat over the weekend. This was over fifteen years ago, but I remember this high anxiety moment every time I think about the show. Inherently I knew this show was going to be something special, but little did I realize it would have the cultural and personal impact that it has had over the last decade-and-a-half. This show was something more than just two brothers fighting monsters-of-the-week; it was both a terrifying and entertaining narrative that focused on the importance of family and tackled themes of self-identity. The show has had major ups and downs over the years – many believe it should have ended long ago- but the adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester are something that will live in the hearts of the fandom forever.