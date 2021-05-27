Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again REVIEW – Final Farewell
This review includes a spoiler for the first 10 minutes of the special. Adventure Time: Distant Lands could easily have been just a cash grab. As I noted in my review of Obsidian, Adventure Time came to a perfect conclusion with its finale in 2018. This means that the Distant Lands specials are in a strange place, they need to cater to fans' desire for more Adventure Time, without messing up the narrative conclusion that the finale so beautifully delivered. So far the Distant Lands specials have done a surprisingly great job of this by giving BMO their own special that doesn't intersect with any of the other characters of the show (until the very end), and by focusing Obsidian on Princess Bubblegum and Marceline's lives before and after the original show's timeline.