Cadillac Mountain Now Requires A Car Reservation

Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park is truly a sight to behold. At 1,530 feet, it is the highest point along the North Atlantic seaboard and the first place to view sunrise in the United States from October through March. If you have never experienced the sun rising at this amazing spot, it is 100% bucket list material. Now with Covid-19 restrictions finally being lifted, we can all go back to doing the things that we love to do here in Maine, that means getting outdoors and enjoying the beauty of the state of Maine, that is in ample abundance, but there is a slight tweak in the rules, in regards to this magnificent mountain.