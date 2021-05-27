Uncommon Store by Atelier Archi@Mosphere
Further anchoring the South Korean capital’s stature as a leading shopping destination, the much-publicised opening of shopping centre The Hyundai Seoul – an event we covered in a previous post – introduced a slew of novelties to the city’s discerning shoppers. One of the innovations presented here is Uncommon Store, a retail concept without any staff which hints what supermarkets and convenience stores could look like in the future. The store has been concepted by Hyundai IT&E, the IT solution service unit of retail giant Hyundai Department Store Group, and is designed by local architecture and design studio Atelier Archi@Mosphere. Before entering, shoppers are required to install an app by scanning a QR code indicated on a board next to the entrance. After registration and login, payments will be automatically registered and processed, so cash and no bank card is required.retaildesignblog.net