Uncommon Store by Atelier Archi@Mosphere

Whether you’re a true bookworm or not, you’re bound to have a bunch of old books taking up space in your dust. Time to dust them off as we’ve found the perfect projects to help you get rid of them in a useful manner. In fact, you won’t be getting rid of them at all but you’ll be giving those old books a new purpose. It is fair to say you won’t be reading those books anymore after you’re done with them but at least you’ll be able to use them in some way.