(Des Moines, IA) — Legislators are increasing state funding for Iowa’s community college more than three percent, but the three public universities will see no increase in state support in the next budget year. Democratic Senator Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls said Republicans aren’t following the spending level Governor Reynolds recommended for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa. Giddens argued for a three-point-one-percent increase, saying, “let’s support our public universities, but most importantly let’s support Iowa students and not raise tuition on them.” Republicans in the Senate and House approved the overall education spending plan Tuesday night.