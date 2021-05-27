Horoscope: May 27-June 2
Although the backside of the full moon continues in fiery Sagittarius, a 90-degree alignment of Venus to Neptune generates a laidback, easygoing mood. The moon interacts with Venus and Neptune in the morning, and the planets align at 3:25 p.m. Resist the temptation to make impulsive decisions, purchases or promises. Today's combination is ideal for creating art and writing fiction, fantasy or poetry. The moon is inactive from 1:35 p.m. until 10:23 p.m., when a Capricorn moon arrives.