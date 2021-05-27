Horoscope: May 27-June 2

The chilled vibes of Taurus season will dissipate this week as Gemini season begins on Thursday, so expect incoming chaos, of both the positive and negative variety. Were things getting a little dullsville lately? Well, you’ll be free from boredom soon enough as Gemini season kicks off on Thursday, May 20, and your third house of communication brings forth social vibes. Reconnect with mates you haven’t seen in yonks and be sure to expand your mind in any way you can, whether it’s by diving into a novel you’ve never read before, watching informative docos (that includes the true crime variety, which I know you love), hell, even start following inspo accounts on Instagram. Whatever gets ya mind goin’.