The Truth About Halston, According to People Who Knew Him
Lead ImageLiza Minnelli and Halston at Studio 54 circa 1982 in New York CityPhotography by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images. Halston lived the American Dream – then fell victim to it. Born Roy Halston Frowick in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1932, Halston arrived in Chicago at the age of 20, opening a hat business the following year, with a clientele that included actresses such as Kim Novak, Gloria Swanson, and Deborah Kerr. In 1957, he began using the name Halston professionally and moved to New York, skyrocketing to fame when he designed the famous pillbox hat Jacqueline Kennedy wore to the 1961 Presidential inauguration.www.anothermag.com