A quarantine period for Marion Center prom attendees has been lifted, but they are still being advised by the PA Department of Health to monitor for symptoms of Covid-19. According to an order from the PA Department of Health posted to the district’s website this morning, there was a possible exposure to Covid-19 during the district’s Prom at The Barn at Rayne Run. Following protocols, District Superintendent Clint Weimer said that on Sunday night, students were advised of the quarantine measure put in place.