BOSTON — The concern level when it comes to the health of Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask just went up a little bit. Rask looked uncomfortable at times during Monday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders while stopping 35-of-39 shots and ultimately getting beaten by a Casey Cizikas breakaway goal in overtime. It was most glaring as he allowed three goals on 11 shots in the third period and appeared to have trouble popping up quickly after making some saves. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted that Rask is battling something physicality in these playoffs, but that he expected him to be ready to go for Game 3 in New York after two days off in between playoff games.