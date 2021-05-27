Cancel
Jane Casey's 'Killing Kind' Set For TV Adaptation By Sony's Eleventh Hour Films

By K.J. Yossman
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Killing Kind,” the latest novel from best-selling author Jane Casey, has been optioned by Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films. The thriller, which is published Thursday by HarperCollins, will be adapted into a limited series by screenwriters Zara Hayes (“Showtrial”) and Jonathan Stewart (“Meet You in Hell”). Hayes will also direct while Casey has signed on as executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour Films’ Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez and Paula Cuddy.

www.seattlepi.com
