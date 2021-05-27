Menlo-Atherton boys' soccer team falls short in Central Coast Section semis

Cougars started out strong and kept that same energy the whole game. San Mateo’s offense in the first half of the game could not get past the Cougar defense with 25 total steals racked up by the end of the game. Sophomore Wyatt Brians went 4 for 4, winning every sprint. In the second half of the game, San Mateo put up 8 goals but it still was beat by 12 from Half Moon Bay.