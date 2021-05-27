1st Anniversary Update for Minecraft Dungeons Allows Players to Explore Hidden Depths

Dungeons & Dragons has been around for over 40 years, yet has never been more popular. Wizards of the Coast announced that the tabletop RPG now boasts over 50 million players. Along with the player milestone, Wizards shared several infographics for 2020. Last year was the seventh consecutive year of growth for the game, proving the popularity of D&D fifth edition, which launched in late 2014. Dungeon Master books, as well as tie-ins to Wizards’ other big brand, Magic: the Gathering, sold very well last year, with the player-focused supplement Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything as D&D’s most pre-ordered book ever.