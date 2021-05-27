1st Anniversary Update for Minecraft Dungeons Allows Players to Explore Hidden Depths
New adventures await players of Minecraft Dungeons, as the adventure role-playing game today celebrates its First Anniversary on the market. The update is titled ‘Hidden Depths’, and comprises of both free and paid content. As you may have gathered from its title, it will see players taking their avatars on adventures in the depths of the ocean. The update also serves as the starting point of an in-game event marking this milestone in Minecraft Dungeons’ history.www.otakustudy.com