Olivia Palermo focusing on self-care during pandemic

“Re-Defining Self Care for Parents” is a free workshop facilitated by licensed clinical social worker Heather O’Brien. Heather runs a free weekly group for parents in the first year of their baby’s life and has additional training in infant-parent mental health. This presentation will examine how the definition of self-care changes once we become a parent. The time and energy we have for ourselves and others changes dramatically after we welcome a child. However, the importance of caring for ourselves becomes even more important because it enhances our ability to care for our children, partners, and other family members. Participants will have the opportunity to define self-care for themselves and how to incorporate self-care into their daily lives. This workshop is ideal for couples; however, information will be shared in a way that can easily be communicated to spouses or partners if only one can attend. Email lmatthews@jri.org to register for this First Connections program which will be held via zoom on Thursday, June 10, 6:30-8:00 p.m. For information on the weekly Emotional Wellbeing After Baby group on Thursday mornings, contact Heather directly at hobrien@jri.org. For more information about First Connections, see www.firstconnections.org.