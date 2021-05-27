Cancel
Japanese Actor Fukada Kyoko Diagnosed With Adjustment Disorder

By Mark Schilling
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFukada Kyoko, 38, a Japanese actor with a long list of major film and TV credits, has been diagnosed with adjustment disorder, her agency, Hori Production, announced Thursday. She is withdrawing from all work commitments while she recovers. It is rare for a Japanese talent of her stature to publicly...

www.seattlepi.com
