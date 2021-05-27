OU baseball: Sooners' pitching struggles continue in Oklahoma State loss; face elimination in Big 12 tournament
Oklahoma’s starting pitching struggled. Redshirt senior and former standout reliever Jason Ruffcorn was forced into a starting role on May 15 against Texas Tech as the rotation struggled and OU coach Skip Johnson needed a spark. In return, it was Ruffcorn’s chance as the Sooners held a 5.81 team ERA entering Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma State, which ended early into Thursday morning.www.oudaily.com