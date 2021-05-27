Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly Gushes Over Anniversary Of Megan Fox First Saying 'I Love You' Following Rumors Of Trouble In Paradise

One whole year of love! If Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are in a "love race," it seems they are both winning. The rocker recently celebrated the one year anniversary of when his brunette babe told him she loved him.

"she said 'i love you' one year ago today," Kelly shared on Twitter on Wednesday, May 26.

Source: machine gun kelly/ Twitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMz3z_0aDAzooh00
Source: MEGA

Fans immediately rushed to congratulate and praise the power couple on their special anniversary. "I LOVE THIS FOR YOU," one fan responded. "imagine getting an 'love you' from megan fox... damn dude, you really made it in life, congrats," another added, as a third fan wrote: "I’m so happy for you. Real love is something to cherish."

The Jennifer's Body alum and Kelly, born Colson Baker, seem to be stronger than ever after they stole the spotlight at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. All eyes were on Fox — who showed off her bombshell figure in a stunning cut-out black dress — and the rapper, as the lovebirds did not shy away from showing PDA.

Source: Megan Fox/Instagram

And while they appear to be the ideal Hollywood couple, a source told OK! last month that there is much more going on behind the scenes.

Fox and Kelly "are still putting on a good show in public. But behind closed doors, there's been a lot of bickering and even a few fights," the insider insisted. It seems the honeymoon phase is over for the duo, but they are not ready to say goodbye to their steamy romance.

"Megan and MGK aren't giving up on each other just yet," the source dished, "but they're going to have to work hard on their relationship if they want to stay together for the long haul! It's the classic story — things were really hot and heavy in the beginning, but now the infatuation's worn off and their differences are showing."

Fox and Kelly may be holding on to some previous baggage, which is causing a strain in their relationship. "Megan may be gorgeous, but she's got insecurities, and MGK has his fears too," the insider candidly said. "There are things they both need to work on."

While the pair was still keeping their romance on the down-low this time last year, Fox's estranged husband Brain Austin Green confirmed that he and the actress split last May after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of their flick, Midnight in the Switchgrass, at the beginning of last year. They made their relationship Instagram Official in July with a sexy mirror selfie that read: "waited for eternity to find you again…"

MEGAN FOX REDEFINES HERSELF FROM SEX SYMBOL TO RESPECTABLE STAR WHOSE 'NOT LIVING IN FEAR ANYMORE'

Fox previously shared how their love story began, explaining that she invited Kelly to her trailer around the second day of filming for lunch and to talk. According to Fox, she knew that something was going to happen between them when she first looked into his eyes and described the "bloody valentine" singer as her "twin flame."

Kelly has been very open about how his "twin flame" has impacted his life, crediting Fox for making him a "better" person. He candidly admitted he was "coked out of his mind and in a drunken stupor," while working on his album Tickets To My Downfall. However, being with Fox while he was working on the album helped him make some vital changes to his life.

"Tickets To My Downfall is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person," the 31-year-old previously told NME. "It's interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality."

