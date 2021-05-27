For Komen '21, a Job He Could Have Predicted
Brian Komen '21 was browsing through news on his laptop, catching up on the events that would lead to the 2007 financial crisis. He happened upon a Financial Times article titled "The formula that felled Wall St." The article explored the mathematical relationships between life, death, and love. He learned about the work of actuaries, people who use statistical models to predict the aggregate life expectancy of a population. The year was 2006. He was intrigued.