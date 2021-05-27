For Komen '21, a Job He Could Have Predicted

What do the Omnichannel rumblings really mean? Driven by the move to an omnichannel market, Dr. Leinberger posed the question “Have we hit an inflection point?” back in the April issue. “Are we headed into a sustained economic rally similar to the Roaring Twenties (as the Financial Times has suggested) or are we in the beginning stages of a “decade of disappointing growth outcomes” (as the World Bank posits)?” It is an important question because the future of your operation depends on your answer and what you do about it.