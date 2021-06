Many of the continent’s leading figures have appropriately paid tribute to the memory of Zambia’s first ever president who died on Thursday at the age of 97 years. The Grim Reaper has hit Zambia hard. The former British protectorate lost the father of the independence it gained in October 1964 on June 17. The current head of state, Edgar Lungu, said he felt “deep regret and sadness” when he confirmed the bad news to his compatriots in a statement.