Baseball Minor League Fight

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series. The Rays traded starting shortstop Willy Adames to the Brewers last week, and prospect aficionados went wild. Could this finally be the long-awaited debut for Wander Franco? In classic Tampa Bay fashion, they instead promoted someone else - and it wasn't even Vidal Brujan. It was Taylor Walls, who has been no slouch in his own right. The third-round pick in 2017 was slashing .327/.468/.490 with two home runs, 10 RBI and two steals in 14 Triple-A contests prior to the call-up. Walls has rewarded the Rays with three hits in his first eight at-bats, but is not expected to bring much power to the table while Franco lies waiting patiently in the wings. With Adames gone, Franco is that much closer to getting to The Show and making all of our dreams come true.