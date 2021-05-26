Baseball Minor League Fight

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 30: Amir Garrett #50 (middle white shirt with out hat) of the Cincinnati Reds engages members of the Pittsburgh Pirates during a bench clearing altercation in the 9th inning of the game at Great American Ball Park on July 30, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MLBYardbarker

Minor League Mondays: Francisco Alvarez is already crushing baseballs

One of the underreported reasons the New York Mets opted for James McCann over J.T. Realmuto this winter was their belief in their top catching prospect, Francisco Alvarez. A 19-year old from Venezuela, Alvarez received the largest international signing bonus in franchise history and could be ready for the major league in a few years, making a long-term investment in Realmuto less logical if Alvarez does become a star. Alvarez is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Minors Matters: Pirates Minor League report - 5/17/21

No. 1 - Ke’Bryan Hayes. Hayes, working his way back from a wrist injury he sustained during the first week of the season, is expected to begin a minor league rehab stint soon, but no specific date has been given. He’s currently on the 60-day injured list and is not expected back until sometime in June.
MLBNew Haven Register

With minor league baseball back, a look at where players with Connecticut ties have started their seasons.

There are fewer teams, fewer leagues and different league names, but it’s back. Perhaps no professional athletes were hurt more by the COVID-19 pandemic last year than minor-league baseball players. While the four major pro sports leagues ambled on with varying semblances of seasons, and other leagues (WNBA, PGA Tour, pro tennis, etc.) also pieced together seasons, the entire minor-league slate was scrapped.
Kentucky Statebeckersspine.com

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine named medical director for Kentucky minor league baseball team

Cincinnati-based Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is partnering with a Kentucky baseball team in a five-year agreement. Glen McClung, MD, will serve as the medical director for the Florence Y'alls, a minor league baseball team, according to a May 20 blog post from the practice. Physicians and trainers from Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will also attend games to treat players and fans.
MLBRotowire

Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series. The Rays traded starting shortstop Willy Adames to the Brewers last week, and prospect aficionados went wild. Could this finally be the long-awaited debut for Wander Franco? In classic Tampa Bay fashion, they instead promoted someone else - and it wasn't even Vidal Brujan. It was Taylor Walls, who has been no slouch in his own right. The third-round pick in 2017 was slashing .327/.468/.490 with two home runs, 10 RBI and two steals in 14 Triple-A contests prior to the call-up. Walls has rewarded the Rays with three hits in his first eight at-bats, but is not expected to bring much power to the table while Franco lies waiting patiently in the wings. With Adames gone, Franco is that much closer to getting to The Show and making all of our dreams come true.
MLBcardsconclave.com

Minor League Outfielders to Monitor

As the schedule finally moves away from May showers, all four of the St. Louis affiliates approach this week searching for momentum. Memphis needs to stabilize the rotation but two straight weeks of solid play have the Redbirds inching ever closer to a winning record. Peoria seemingly has not been able to outlast injuries to multiple pitchers, but Palm Beach reinforcements are just a flight away. Even before the games started, the biggest issue anywhere for the Cardinals was just down I-44 in what will forever be known as the Texas League.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals success hinges on Joe Ross consistency

Usually Max Scherzer is the pitcher who takes the hill trying to bring a win to his team after they suffered a loss the day before. Recently, Joe Ross took the ball following a Scherzer loss. Mad Max pitched great, though the offense failed to supply runs again, in the 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the opener. Ross pitched masterfully, using just 55 pitches through four scoreless innings before the skies opened up and game was suspended because of rain. Hopefully the abbreviated start doesn’t affect Joe long term, as the Washington Nationals need more starts like this to climb out of the cellar in the National League East.
MLBESPN

Brewers designate veteran RHP Josh Lindblom for assignment

MILWAUKEE --  Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom has been designated for assignment after struggling as he shifted from the starting rotation to a bullpen role this season. Milwaukee made the move while recalling left-hander Eric Lauer from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate to start Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Knee surgery should end the Nick Senzel in center field experiment

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 12: Nick Senzel #15 of the Cincinnati Reds in action. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) The hits just keep on coming for the Cincinnati Reds. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Nick Senzel, who’d been on the 10-day IL with knee inflammation, will undergo surgery on Friday and miss 4-6 weeks of action. This should officially end the Senzel is an outfielder experiment.
MLBFOX Sports

Castellanos takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Cubs

LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +130; over/under is even. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to face the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The Cubs are 14-13 against NL Central opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .320.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Bradley Zimmer recalled by Cleveland, batting ninth against Detroit

Cleveland has made their plan official by optioning Triston McKenzie back to Triple-A and calling up Bradley Zimmer in his place. McKenzie is expected to be recalled again on Monday, when Cleveland plays a doubleheader against the White Sox. He will be eligible to return as the team’s 27th man and can be sent down again afterward.
MLBharrisondaily.com

Bote homers, Alzolay dodges jams as Cubs beat Reds 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
MLBwblzmedia.com

Baltimore Orioles: Maikel Franco and Other O’s Should Be Dealt

It’s never too early to consider making trades in the MLB, especially if you’re the Baltimore Orioles. Maikel Franco and other O’s need to be traded before July 30. The O’s have a MLB worst record and are bringing up the rear in the vaunted AL East. Baltimore has shown...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Triston McKenzie looks improved in scoreless start

Triston McKenzie looks improved in scoreless start for Cleveland Indians. After the Cleveland Indians sent Triston McKenzie down to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday (May 22), he was quickly recalled just four days later and asked to start against the Detroit Tigers. With Zach Plesac heading to the Injured List, McKenzie could be asked to return to the majors once again for an extended stay, despite his recent struggles. Luckily, his start after being called up was possibly his best of the season, if not of his young major league career.
MLBwcn247.com

Brewers edge Padres...Cubs take Pirates...Gretzky card

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out shot off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Willy Adames went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a split of this four-game series. Adames also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning. Eric Hosmer had a two-run shot for the Padres.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/28/21

Cincinnati Reds (21-25) at Chicago Cubs (27-22) Vladimir Gutierrez (0-0) (0.00) vs. Adbert Alzolay (2-4) (4.30) The Line: Chicago Cubs -140 / Cincinnati Reds +120 --- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs meet Friday in MLB action from Wrigley Field. The Reds...