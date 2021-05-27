Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 06:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov