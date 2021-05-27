Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Franklin, KS
County
Franklin County, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Northern Franklin#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Cdt#Gusty Winds#Immediate Severity#East Central Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo. * Until this evening. * At 12:05 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 0.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Lowland areas along the river flood. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Northbank of the river just east of South Stubbs Road floods. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Tue 7pm 7am 7pm Marais Des Cygnes River Quenemo 17.0 24.5 Mon 12pm 19.9 7.4 3.6
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ANDERSON, COFFEY, FRANKLIN AND OSAGE COUNTIES At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford, Gridley, Greeley, Princeton and Reading. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.