Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo. * Until this evening. * At 12:05 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 0.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Lowland areas along the river flood. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Northbank of the river just east of South Stubbs Road floods. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Tue 7pm 7am 7pm Marais Des Cygnes River Quenemo 17.0 24.5 Mon 12pm 19.9 7.4 3.6