Antonio Brown Is Officially Returning To The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Shani Valencia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all of the back and forth, Antonio Brown is officially coming back to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After having a killer season last year there was no way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t going to sign all 22 starters. It’s official! On Tuesday (5/25) the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Wide Reciever, Antonio Brown, has officially re-signed to join the team. According to ESPN, Antonio Brown agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1 million guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus. This news might sound familiar, because it is. Last month the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Antonio Brown agreed to the terms of the deal BUT they needed to wait to sign because he needed to pass his physical. Antonio Brown had knee surgery and all had to be cleared. Now here is the question: Will the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make it to the Super Bowl again this year? We will have to wait and see…

