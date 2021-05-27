Senorics GmbH wins new investor, raises more than 8 million EUR in funding to expand material sensing technology and its commercialization

Waybridge, a supply chain platform for raw materials, announced recently it raised $30 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Waybridge — a supply chain platform for raw materials — announced recently it raised $30 million in Series B funding co-led by Rucker Park Capital and Craft Ventures with participation from Venrock. Essentially, Waybridge solves fundamental inefficiencies in the supply chain, enabling clients to buy and sell commodities with less friction, have real-time visibility into their inventory, track shipments, and save time and money by turning many offline manual processes into automated digital processes. And the new funding round brings the company’s total funds raised to $40 million.