Senorics GmbH wins new investor, raises more than 8 million EUR in funding to expand material sensing technology and its commercialization

zeiss.com
 14 days ago

The ZEISS Ventures Portfolio startup Senorics GmbH, a high-tech spin-off from the University of Technology Dresden (TU Dresden) successfully closed a new financing round. Senorics is specialized in designing and manufacturing optical spectroscopic sensor solutions for mass market applications to make material sensing easy and affordable. Responding to the process industry’s soaring need for immediate workflow optimization, Senorics will use the new funds to accelerate the roll-out of its innovative near infrared (NIR)-spectroscopy sensors based on organic semiconductor technology.

www.zeiss.com
