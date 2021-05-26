Cancel
Chadwick Boseman: Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Late Alum

By Laila Abuelhawa
wild941.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman has been honored by his alma mater, Howard University, by having their newly re-established college of fine arts named after him, Variety reports. Named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, the late actor and distinguished alumnus “would be overjoyed by this development,” the Boseman family said in a statement. “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career.”

