New Orleans, LA

All-Night Liquor Sales Returning to New Orleans

By Αssociated Press
thenationalherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is preparing to allow all-night alcohol sales again. And the city is lifting a ban on parades and its traditional “second line” marches as coronavirus vaccinations rates improve and hospitalizations for COVID-19 stay low. The city says it will end the 1 a.m. shutdown of...

www.thenationalherald.com
