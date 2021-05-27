Cancel
IgG4 Related Disease Therapeutics Market to Anticipate a Positive Shift Owing to the Launch of Therapies by Key Players including Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, Principia Biopharma, and Others

bostonnews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelveInsight's IgG4 related Disease Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and pre-clinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the IgG4 related Disease domain. The IgG4 related Disease Pipeline Analysis...

Healththedallasnews.net

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market (2021-2025) | High Cost of Treatment Could Restrict Opportunities for Stakeholders in Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Multiple sclerosis has long been among the leading cause of neurological disabilities worldwide and the direct and indirect costs associated with it remain a major challenge in the multiple sclerosis therapeutics market. Nonetheless, an uptick in the patients suffering from relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis RRMS) and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) should spur adoption of therapeutics equipment.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Medical Waste Containers Market: Rapidly Expanding Health Care and Pharmaceutical Industries to Boost the Global Market Expansion

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Medical Waste Containers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global medical waste containers market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027.
ScienceMedagadget.com

2021 Research On Precision Medicine Software Market: Global Efforts to Develop Precision Medicine as a Science and Health Care Strategy by 2027

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Precision medicine software is an advanced approach for diseases such as cancer, rare illness, and infectious diseases. It is a combination of molecular biology systems and techniques which is helpful for the clinicians and physicians to efficiently monitoring the patient. Precision medicine software is widely used in genetic research and genomics.
CancerEurekAlert

ONK Therapeutics and Trinity researchers seek improved cancer therapies

ONK Therapeutics Ltd, an innovative natural killer (NK) cell therapy company, today announced that it has been awarded an Innovation Partnership Programme (IPP) grant by Enterprise Ireland (EI) to fund collaborative research at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, led by Dr. David Finlay to optimize the metabolism and engineering of NK cells for improved cancer therapies.
Healthmassdevice.com

EyeYon Medical corneal endema treatment device wins CE mark

Tel Aviv, Israel-based EyeYon designed EndoArt to replace dysfunctional endothelium in patients awaiting human donor tissue as a first-line treatment for patients with chronic corneal edema, as patients with a nonfunctioning endothelium experience excess fluid flowing into the cornea, which can produce severe vision loss, pain and irreversible scarring of the human tissue.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Compression Therapy Market 2021-2026 | Analysis, Company Profiles, Top Players, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis by Forecast

Compression Therapy Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Compression Therapy market expected to rise at 5.2% CAGR. The global “compression therapy market size” is projected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2026. Compression Therapy Industry is segmented by Product (Compression Garments {Compression Bandages, Compression Stockings, and Others}, Compression Pumps, and Others), By Application (Venous Leg Ulcer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Lymphedema, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Nursing Care Centers, Home Care, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The global disease burden of cancer, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), rose by an estimated 18.1 million new cases in 2018.
Industrythedallasnews.net

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market | Key Players Platform Specialty Products, Lallemand, Novozymes, National Fertilizers

A new research document released by HTF MI with title "Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Trend Anslysis & Growth 2021-2026" provides a complete assessment of Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market. The study focuses on changing market dynamics, geopolitical and regulatory policies, key players Strategies to better analyse demand at risk across various product type. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in the study are Madras Fertilizers Limited, Biostadt India Limited, Biomax, Symborg, Italpollina, Sapec Group, Agri Life, BASF, Biolchim, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Lallemand, Novozymes, National Fertilizers Limited, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Isagro Group, CBF China Bio-Fertilizer, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Krishak Bharati Cooperative, Valagro Group, Camson Biotechnologies Limited & Koppert etc.
Healthfirstwordpharma.com

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

Approval supported by efficacy and safety data of two pivotal Phase 3 studies in which RINVOQ demonstrated improved joint outcomes, physical function and skin symptoms, with a greater proportion of patients achieving minimal disease activity versus placebo* 1,2. Significantly more patients taking RINVOQ achieved an ACR20 response than patients receiving...
Cancerbiospace.com

ASCO 2021: Fate Therapeutics Stock Jumps on Positive Data from Lymphoma Study

Shares of Fate Therapeutics climbed nearly 4% in premarket trading after the company announced positive interim data from a Phase I study of FT516 for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma. San Diego-based Fate presented the interim data over the weekend at the virtually-held 2021 American Society of Clinical...
HealthMedagadget.com

Telmisartan Market | Rising cases of chronic diseases is anticipated to growmarket

Telmisartan, medication sold under the brand name Micardis is consumed alone or in combination with other medications for decreasing the chances of heart attack or stroke among people above 55 years of age. The medication is consumed to control high blood pressure but cannot treat it. Telmisartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker. As the medication lowers the blood pressure and blood and oxygen flow towards the heart more easily, therefore relaxes the blood vessels. Increasing number of patients of high blood pressure, and rising cases of chronic diseases is anticipated to grow Telmisartan market during the forecast period 2021-2031.
Dallas, TXwbap.com

BioPharma Company Launches Clinical Trial in DFW to Treat Covid-19 Related GI Infections

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- Covid-19 patients in DFW will be the first to participate in a series of nation-wide phase 2 clinical studies to treat gut infections caused by the virus. Biopharmaceutical company AzurRx is seeking to enroll patients for a drug to treat gastrointestinal (GI) infection symptoms associated with COVID-19, including severe diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Under the direction of Dr. Salma Saiger from SMS Clinical research, patients in the Dallas-Ft. Worth will participate in the RESERVOIR trial, that is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of an oral drug, FW-1022 (a proprietary formulation of niclosamide from AzurRx Bio Pharma) to treat COVID-19 related GI infections. FW-1022 has the potential to benefit COVID-19 patients by decreasing viral load in the GI tract, treating infection symptoms, and preventing transmission of the virus through fecal spread.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Amyl Therapeutics Closes €18.3 Million Series A Financing To Develop Novel Therapies For Amyloidosis

LIEGE, Belgium, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyl Therapeutics ('Amyl'), a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing its amyloid fibrils specific technology platform named ClariTYfor the treatment of all forms of Amyloidosis, today announced that it has successfully closed a €18.3 million Series A financing. The funding round comprises €8.6 million in equity led by Noshaq - a regional Belgian private-public fund - with support from Merieux Participations, Sambrinvest and other private investors; and €9.7 million in non-dilutive funding from the DG06 - a key policy-design and implementing body for research and innovation policy in the Walloon region of Belgium.
HealthBusiness Insider

Pliant Therapeutics - Staking Claim In Tackling Fibrotic Diseases

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), which touched an all-time low of $19.50 on Oct.2, 2020, have since gained 49%. Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis diseases. It was on this day, last year, i.e., June 3, 2020, that the company went public on the Nasdaq Capital Market by setting a public offering at $16 per share. However, the stock opened the first day of trading at $25 and closed at $21.30 that day.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Hoth Therapeutics Shares Positive Preclinical Results Of Novel HT-KIT Therapeutic

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) - Get Report, a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will share positive results from a preclinical trial during its shareholder presentation, reinforcing the potential of HT-KIT , a new molecular entity under development for treatment of mast cell-derived cancers and anaphylaxis.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Tribune Therapeutics Launches To Develop Novel Medicines Targeting A Wide Range Of Fibrotic Diseases

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribune Therapeutics ("Tribune"), a company founded to exploit a novel, pan-antifibrotic mechanism across a wide range of indications, announces its launch with a seed financing led by HealthCap and Novo Holdings. This follows a period of company creation, with close involvement by HealthCap and Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings.
Healthbiospace.com

Iveric Bio Expands into Gene Therapy for Untreated Retinal Diseases

When Iveric Bio established its gene therapy advisory committee recently, the move signaled the opening of a second front in its mission to treat retinal diseases for which there are no treatments. “Retinal medicine is an extremely nuanced field, so we needed the best of the best scientists and clinicians...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Terahertz Components and Systems Market In-Depth Analysis including key players EMCORE Corporation, Digital Barriers

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market (Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global research report on the Terahertz Components and Systems market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market. The data was gathered based on manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.
MarketsSentinel

Global Marek Disease Market Leading Key Players, Growth Opportunities and Future Forecasts 2021-2028

Global Marek Disease Market, By Type (Diagnosis, Treatment), Clinical Manifestation (Neurological, Visceral, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.