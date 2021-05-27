IgG4 Related Disease Therapeutics Market to Anticipate a Positive Shift Owing to the Launch of Therapies by Key Players including Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, Principia Biopharma, and Others

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- Covid-19 patients in DFW will be the first to participate in a series of nation-wide phase 2 clinical studies to treat gut infections caused by the virus. Biopharmaceutical company AzurRx is seeking to enroll patients for a drug to treat gastrointestinal (GI) infection symptoms associated with COVID-19, including severe diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Under the direction of Dr. Salma Saiger from SMS Clinical research, patients in the Dallas-Ft. Worth will participate in the RESERVOIR trial, that is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of an oral drug, FW-1022 (a proprietary formulation of niclosamide from AzurRx Bio Pharma) to treat COVID-19 related GI infections. FW-1022 has the potential to benefit COVID-19 patients by decreasing viral load in the GI tract, treating infection symptoms, and preventing transmission of the virus through fecal spread.