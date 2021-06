The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 967 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend across the state with 48 deaths. Two deaths were reported in Lawrence County-2 women in their 80s succumbing to the disease. That brings the COVID-19 death toll for the county to 40. There were no new case reports by the Lawrence County Health Department. 1 new cases was reported Sunday in Knox County Indiana bringing the cases total there to 3,756. There were no new deaths. Overall since the pandemic began in Illinois, there have been 1,387,595 cases of the disease with 23,061 deaths. Close to 12 million vaccines have been administered in the state since the vaccine rollout began with over 22,000 people receiving shots Saturday. The IDPH reports more than 51% of Illinois adults are now fully vaccinated.