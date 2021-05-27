Cancel
Global Grease Additives Market Report Analysis by CAGR, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Market Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

 2021-05-27

Grease Additives Market was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 19.22 billion by 2027at a CAGR 2.75%. Grease additives are the chemical materials which are used for performance enhancements of grease while suppressing the unfavourable characteristics. Grease is semi-solid in nature and grease additives are the essential components of grease. Grease additives are classified into various types such as rust/corrosion inhibitors, metal deactivators, extreme pressure additives, viscosity modifiers, anti-wear reagents and others.

