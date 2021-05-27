Transplant Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027 with bioMerieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, and Omixon Inc.and others

The global Digital Pathology Market is valued at USD 931.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1989.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a staggering CAGR of 13.5% during period 2020-2026. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to surge the clinical urgency for adoption of quicker and reliable diagnostic techniques in accurate disease diagnosis, accelerating the growth of global Digital Pathology market. This comprehensive study on digital pathology identifies the current revenue size of the industry along with the forecast estimation for next 06 years to 2026. The exhaustive research conducted by a team of life sciences domain experts and experienced market analysts studies the historical market scenario and evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on the segment growth and deviation analysis, enabling businesses to identify potential gaps and recover from these unexpected variations. The geographic analysis at regional and country level offers in-depth insights on potential growth regions, their market share and factors influencing the market development. According to the report, North America region accounted for over 42% market share in 2020.