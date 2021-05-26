newsbreak-logo
Seth Rogen Talks Cancel Culture, Comedians' Jokes Not Aging Well

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rogen thinks that comedians are going overboard when it comes to cancel culture in regards to past jokes that have not aged well. Insider reports that Rogen appeared on Good Morning Britain yesterday to discuss his new book Yearbook, a collection of essays about his life. Host Susanna Reid asked the 39-year-old comedic actor what he thought about controversial jokes from his past films.

