A Sneak Peek at Collectible Design’s First Fully Digital Fair, Happening This Weekend in Brussels

Occupying the institution’s second floor galleries, noguchi: useless architecture comprises around fifty works mostly drawn from its collection. the exhibition has been directly inspired by the phrase ‘useless architecture, useful sculpture’ — a description by noguchi of india’s jantar mantar in delhi and jaipur. these astronomical observation sites are home to two of the original five campuses of architectural and instrumental innovations created by the 18th-century maharaja, jai singh II. so large in scale, the conglomeration of instruments and observatories was more recognizable as monumental sculpture or architecture than as functioning devices. ‘jai singh’s structures are mystical sculptures that define space,‘ isamu noguchi is quoted in a brief essay accompanying his photographs of the jantar mantar in ‘astronomical city,’ portfolio: a magazine for the graphic arts, 1, no. 3 in 1951. ‘you might call them useless architecture or useful sculpture. they imply a use — much sculpture does that. whether or not they were intended so, jai singh’s works have turned out to be an expression of wanting to be one with the universe. they contain an appreciation of measured time and the shortness of life and the vastness of the universe.’