Sk anyone in the Bears organization about Sean Desai and you’re sure to hear plenty of superlatives. On Wednesday, Tashaun Gipson described him as “one of the brighter young minds in the game.” Matt Nagy praised his great teaching ability, not only to players, but to the other coaches as well. Danny Trevathan said the defense has gotten its swag back with Desai at the helm. But one word has popped up a couple of times when describing Desai that has nothing to do with gameplanning, play calling or coaching philosophies, yet could make a huge impact on Sundays: “accountability.”