Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Top Vendors, Application, Regional Analysis and Future Outcome Report

Global Regenerative Medicine Market accounted for over USD 14.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period, 2021–2026. Rapidly advancing medical knowledge and development of gene-based therapies are transforming medical sector. Regenerative Medicines utilize human cells to regrow tissues. In the last decade, genomics has made it possible to identify unknown proteins. Approximately 30 drugs based on human proteins have been approved for sales in the U.S. Advancement in tissue engineering has increased dramatically. The necessity for organ replacement and tissues is growing, which is expected to be driven by the aging population. Older people are mostly affected by worn-out muscle, digestive systems, skin, and brain cells, and may require cell-based interventions. Manufacturers can now use human cells to make artificial skin for burn victims. Scientists can also grow new blood vessels in the laboratory, including cardiac muscle, corneas, liver, and kidney. Clinicians also have started to implant these new tissues into patients, which is exhibiting acceptance of the treatment.