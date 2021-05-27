Thin Film Coating Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities
Opportunities in the thin film coating market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from thin film for infra-red coatings and bioinspired metal-polymer thin films. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the thin film coating market is expected to reach $13.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.1%. In this market, consumer electronics is the largest segment by end use industry, whereas DLC coating is largest by coating type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high production of consumer electronics and rapid industrialization of automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical industries.www.bostonnews.net