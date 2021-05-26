Naked Woman Arrested After Going Around And Masturbating In Strangers Cars

Sunday at about 12:43 AM , the Liberal Police responded to the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue in reference to an accident. Officers located a 2006 Honda Ridgeline facing north in the middle of the road with disabling front end damage. A 21 year old male was standing outside of the driver’s side door and state he was not injured. Officers spoke with the 21 year old male and discovered he had driven the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The Ridgeline traveled south on Pershing where it struck a 2004 Nissan Murano parked along the side of the road. The force spun the Ridgeline and left it facing north in the middle of the street. The 21 year old male was arrested and transported to Seward County Jail. He is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, and no insurance.