Naked Woman Arrested After Going Around And Masturbating In Strangers Cars

By Babs
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports are telling us that a nude Minnesota woman was arrested last week after cops found her pleasuring herself in a random pick up truck. Jennifer Dorit who is 35 was completely naked when a patrolman found her laying on the floor of an open gold Pontiac SUV “digitally penetrating” herself. She was booked into jail for several misdemeanors which include narcotics possession, indecent exposure, DWI, and entering a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

