Administrative reforms in Lakshadweep for future security of islanders, says Collector

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOCHI: Lakshadweep Collector Asker Ali has said that administrative reforms in the island were aimed at securing the future of the islanders. Crimes, including drug trafficking, have increased on the island. The Goonda Act was enacted to prevent crime. Speaking at a press conference in Kochi, he said that people with vested interests are raising baseless allegations against the reforms. — "Liquor licenses are meant only for tourism purposes. The aim is to make good progress in the field of tourism. Better health facilities will be ensured in Lakshadweep. The island will soon become self-sufficient in the health sector. New hospitals will be built in Agatti, Kavaratti, and Minicoy islands. Agatti airport will be renovated soon. The seawall construction contract will be signed within a month," Asker Ali said. He also said that the project to ensure good quality internet would be completed.

keralakaumudi.com
