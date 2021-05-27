Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Federated Learning Solutions Market projected to reach $201 million by 2028, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.4%

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

According to a new market research report "Federated Learning Solutions Market by Application (Drug Discovery, Industrial IoT), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Energy and Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028″ published by MarketsandMarkets, As per AS-IS scenario, the global federated learning solutions market size to grow from USD 117 million in 2023 to USD 201 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the potential to enable companies to leverage a shared Machine Learning (ML) model collaboratively by keeping data on devices and the capability to enable predictive features on smart devices without impacting user experience and leaking private information are expected to offer growth opportunities for federated learning solutions during the forecast period.

www.bostonnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Competition#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Growth#Global Growth#Revenue Growth#Growth Companies#Cagr#Vertical Lrb#Bfsi#Energy And Utilities##Ibm#Datafleets#Secure Ai Labs#Marketsandmarkets#Dundee#Apac#Research Newswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Country
Singapore
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Nvidia
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Google
Related
Businessthedallasnews.net

Medical Disposable Gloves Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 10% through 2031

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to substantial growth in the personal hygiene and protection sector, and demand for disposable gloves has gained high traction. While adoption of disposable gloves in untapped markets is creating promising opportunities for stakeholders, surge in demand from the medical and healthcare sector is further fuelling the growth of manufacturers. Besides, these gloves are also widely used in the automotive, chemical, and oil & gas end-use sectors on a large scale.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Fire Safety Solutions Market To Grow On A Remarkable Note With Top Key-Players

The business intelligence study on “Global Fire Safety Solutions Market ” sheds light on various important factors affecting the demand dynamics in the industry. It specifies crucial conditions in Global Fire Safety Solutions Market that can impact the industry growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The current evaluation places Global Fire Safety Solutions Market at US$ XX Mn/ Bn and the estimated market evaluation by the end of the forecast period is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn/ Bn in 2027. The research authors predict that the Global Fire Safety Solutions Market will grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period i.e. 2021 to 2027.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Peppermint Oil Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2026

In 2029, the Peppermint Oil market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Peppermint Oil market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Peppermint Oil market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Nanorobots Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Nanorobots Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Nanorobots Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Nanorobots industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Nanorobots industry analysis report. Global Nanorobots Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Nanorobots industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software industry analysis report. Global Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Customer-Generated Content (CGC) Platform Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Customer-Generated Content (CGC) Platform Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Customer-Generated Content (CGC) Platform Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Customer-Generated Content (CGC) Platform industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Customer-Generated Content (CGC) Platform industry analysis report. Global Customer-Generated Content (CGC) Platform Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Customer-Generated Content (CGC) Platform industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Virtual Data Room (Software) Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Virtual Data Room (Software) Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Virtual Data Room (Software) Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Virtual Data Room (Software) industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Virtual Data Room (Software) industry analysis report. Global Virtual Data Room (Software) Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Virtual Data Room (Software) industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Business Process Management (BPM) Software Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Business Process Management (BPM) Software Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Business Process Management (BPM) Software Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Business Process Management (BPM) Software industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Business Process Management (BPM) Software industry analysis report. Global Business Process Management (BPM) Software Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Business Process Management (BPM) Software industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Cable Conduit Systems Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

The Analysis report titled “ Cable Conduit Systems Market 2025” highly demonstrates the current Cable Conduit Systems market analysis scenario, impending future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry. Latest update on Cable Conduit Systems Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Cable Conduit Systems market...
HealthLas Vegas Herald

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2026; Rising Incidences of Diabetes Globally to Stimulate the Market Growth

The global Diabetic Retinopathy Market was valued at USD 10.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during forecasted period 2020-2026. Global rise in incidences of diabetes coupled with vision concerns caused by prolonged diabetes are key factors contributing to the growth of Diabetic Retinopathy market. This comprehensive study on Diabetic Retinopathy identifies the current revenue size of the industry along with forecast estimation for next 6 years to 2026. The exhaustive research conducted by a team of life sciences domain experts and experienced market analysts studies the historical market scenario and evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on the segment growth and deviation analysis, enabling businesses to identify potential openings and recover from these unexpected alterations. The geographic analysis at regional and country level offers in-depth insights on potential growth regions, their market share and factors influencing the market development.
Businessgroundalerts.com

Water Leak Detection Solutions Market Growing at Steady CAGR to 2026

Water Leak Detection Solutions market to expand significantly during 2021-2026. The report includes information pertaining to the major market trends, product type, application reach, competitive scope, CAGR, COVID-19 impact. . Request a sample Report of Water Leak Detection Solutions Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3217831?utm_source=groundalerts.com&utm_medium=SK. The Water Leak Detection Solutions market will accumulate...
Marketsflanewsonline.com

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Demand and Top Manufacturers Production Analysis Forecasting 2021-2028 | Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Jude Medical, Inc.

“Cardiac Rhythm Management Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and...
Marketsmanometcurrent.com

Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is Projected to Expand at a Steady CAGR over the Forecast by 2027

Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market research is the comprehensive depiction of the precise overview on the industry, market competition, projections for the business, insight into target market and guidelines to follow for making business gainful. It outlines the present state of industry and tells where it is heading. Moreover, Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market analysis also concentrates on providing relevant industry metrics such as life cycle, size, trends and projected growth. Clear understanding of target market is essential for the benefit of business expansion and this market report provides important data to understand the target market. It gives a clear picture of market growth of prominent regions such as Europe, North America, the Middle East and Latin America.