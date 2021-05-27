Federated Learning Solutions Market projected to reach $201 million by 2028, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.4%
According to a new market research report "Federated Learning Solutions Market by Application (Drug Discovery, Industrial IoT), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Energy and Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028″ published by MarketsandMarkets, As per AS-IS scenario, the global federated learning solutions market size to grow from USD 117 million in 2023 to USD 201 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the potential to enable companies to leverage a shared Machine Learning (ML) model collaboratively by keeping data on devices and the capability to enable predictive features on smart devices without impacting user experience and leaking private information are expected to offer growth opportunities for federated learning solutions during the forecast period.