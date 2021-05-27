Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – May 27, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0aDAxPd000

An early-morning crash kills four people in northern Henrico; Henrico supervisors prepare to redraw the lines of the county’s five magisterial districts; a Glen Allen man makes it his mission to prevent trailer accidents.

(Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County.)

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
573
Followers
861
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Glen Allen, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henrico News Minute#Northern Henrico#Henrico Supervisors#Man#Crash#Trailer Accidents#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico police seek missing 28-year-old man

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old county man. Xavier Lashawn Harrison was reported missing May 28 by his girlfriend, who last saw him May 26 after he received medical attention at a local hospital. He hasn’t been seen since, and those close to him believe he may need further medical attention.
AdvocacyPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Ruritans help clean up Route 5

Twelve members of the Varina Ruritan Club helped clean up a section of Route 5 in Varina in advance of Memorial Day grass-cutting efforts by VDOT. If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Hello from Henrico’s new education reporter

After spending six hours sitting on the grassy shoulder of I-95 with my cat and a broken down moving truck, I’ve made it to Henrico. I moved here last week from Sarasota, Fla. to take on this role as education reporter for the Henrico Citizen. I’ll be covering a wide variety of education topics, with a special focus on educational equity, through the lenses of race, geography, social class and economy, among others.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police arrest, charge man in connection with two robberies

Henrico Police have arrested and charged a 52-year-old Henrico man in connection with two robberies that occurred in the past week. Fifty-two year-old Donnell Hamilton faces charges of larceny in connection with a May 30 incident in the 1300 block of North Laburnum Avenue and robbery in connection with a May 25 incident in the 8000 block of Brook Road. He is being held at Henrico’s Jail West without bond.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

54-year-old Henrico man charged with strangulation after 44-year-old woman dies

Henrico Police have arrested a 54-year-old Henrico man on charges that he strangled a 44-year-old woman who was found dead in Eastern Henrico County last week. Houston James Myers, Sr. was charged with the count after Brandy Myers was found dead in a home in the 5400 block of Coxson Road at about 3:15 p.m. May 29. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS officials had responded to the home for reports of a medical emergency. Brandy Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

RampsRVA reaches 500 ramp installation milestone

RampsRVA, a Richmond non-profit organization that sponsors the construction of modular wheelchair ramps for people in need of assistance, built its 500th ramp May 27 in northern Henrico. “Back when we started the organization, it was really a group of friends looking to find a meaningful community service project to...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police identify man found dead near dumpsters at county-city line

The man found dead near dumpsters near Phaup Street and 21st Street at the Henrico-Richmond line May 25 has been identified as 59-year-old John Maurice Thomas. Henrico Police made the announcement Thursday but didn’t indicate where Thomas lived. His body was discovered by a citizen. Police reported Thursday that it did not have any excessive signs of trauma, such as gunshot or stab wounds. No cause of death is yet known.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – May 25, 2021

Of Henrico was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Davis is a senior majoring in Peacebuilding & Development. ***. Katherine Elizabeth Wilson of Henrico...
Glen Allen, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – May 24, 2021

Recently opened its learning center at 10811 West Broad Street, Suite 17 in Glen Allen. The company teaches children computer coding and problem-solving skills through the creation of video games. The new location is owned and operated by Phani Eturu, who has more than 25 years of experience in the software development sector. Code Ninjas provides a game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, similar to those offered in martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids receive help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. For details, visit codeninjas.com/va-glen-allen or call (804) 396-4411.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

3 Henrico businesses earn accreditation from BBB

Three Henrico companies are among 27 Virginia businesses that recently received accreditations from the BBB serving Central Virginia. BBB accredited businesses must pass 38 requirements within BBB’s Standards of Trust, which include building trust, advertising honest and telling the truth, among others. The three Henrico businesses are:. • CB Chandler...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico easing COVID-19 restrictions at government sites

With statewide public safety measures for COVID-19 easing, Henrico County is adjusting pandemic-related protocols and will continue reopening buildings and facilities to the public Monday, May 24. Henrico’s changes align with revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance issued last week by Gov. Ralph Northam...
Short Pump, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

53-year-old woman dies in Short Pump apartment complex

A 53-year-old Henrico woman died Wednesday night at a Short Pump apartment complex, and Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help to find out why. Police discovered the woman, Tammy Elaine Price, in a breezeway in the 3400 block of Baymeadows Way inside the apartment complex after responding to reports of a firearm violation and medical emergency in the complex shortly before 10:30 p.m.. It’s unclear whether shots were fired or whether Price was shot. Police have not released any details about what caused her death.