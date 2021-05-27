Henrico News Minute – May 27, 2021

Recently opened its learning center at 10811 West Broad Street, Suite 17 in Glen Allen. The company teaches children computer coding and problem-solving skills through the creation of video games. The new location is owned and operated by Phani Eturu, who has more than 25 years of experience in the software development sector. Code Ninjas provides a game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, similar to those offered in martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids receive help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. For details, visit codeninjas.com/va-glen-allen or call (804) 396-4411.