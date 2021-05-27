Stavvy Announces Over $40 Million in Series A Financing, Partners with Flagstar Bank to Provide COVID Loan Relief to Consumers

India’s central bank restated its hesitation when it comes to digital currency on the heels of informing financial institutions that they should set aside a 2018 ban on trading, Bloomberg reported on Friday (June 4). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently told lenders not to cite a 2018 circular from the central bank as a rationale to prevent digital currency trades. A court had since struck down the order. “There is no change in RBI’s position,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said to the media, as per Bloomberg. “We have major concerns around cryptocurrency, which we have conveyed to the government.”