Boston, MA

Stavvy Announces Over $40 Million in Series A Financing, Partners with Flagstar Bank to Provide COVID Loan Relief to Consumers

bostonnews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStavvy, the Boston-based fintech platform, today announces a $40+ million Series A funding round. The investment will be used to expand the company's aggressive hiring initiative to accelerate growth in paperless and digital solutions for banking and lending, which has seen explosive demand and interest especially in loan servicing, a critical solution during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans under financial duress continue to face losing their homes.

www.bostonnews.net
