The usual set of naysayers are trying to undermine our effort to reinstate the state and local tax deduction — known as SALT — by claiming it’s just a giveaway to the wealthiest Americans. But anyone who actually lives here in Jersey knows that the $10,000 SALT cap imposed by the Red States back in 2017 hit scores of middle class families hard — who are already struggling with high costs. It has also caused residents and jobs to leave our state, and now, with a declining tax base, it’s threatening our best-in-class schools and services for hard-pressed families.