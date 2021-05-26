Cancel
Florida State

Florida Man Dies After Being Hit By His 34-Year-Old Son Who Was Learning How To Drive

By Babs
wild941.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to CBS news, a man who was injured while teaching his son how to drive has passed away. Florida Highway Patrol says he was actually struck by the car who was actually struck by the vehicle his son had been driving. The man was guiding his son into a parking space at the First Baptist Church in Naples when the car hit him monday night. Cops said the man was standing on the opposite side of curb when his son stepped on the accelerator. The vehicle went over the curb and hit the man. He was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital. He died the next day, troopers said.

wild941.com
