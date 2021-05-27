Thermoplastic Composites Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Cancel
Opportunities in the thermoplastic composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Thermoplastic composites market is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.2%. In this market, SFT is the largest segment by material type, whereas transportation is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing inter-material competition and increasing focus on continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites.

