Global Video Streaming Market Size 2020 By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies and SWOT Analysis till 2027

bostonnews.net
 2021-05-27

Global Video Streaming Market was valued at USD 47.66 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 182.35 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 19.5%. Video streaming technology provides real-time presentation and distribution of video, audio, and multimedia content managed by providers. Increase in data consumption and smartphone penetration, availability of high speed internet expected to fuel the global video streaming market growth.

