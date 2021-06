Say yes to being eco-friendly on your wedding day!. We are in an age where doing anything and everything we can to be eco-friendly and protect the environment is of growing importance. As beautiful as big weddings can be, they traditionally are not the most sustainable or eco-friendly, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be. There are plenty of amazing sustainable alternatives that can be incorporated into your big day! From plantable invitations to biodegradable confetti, there are endless ways to make a positive impact and have the green wedding celebration of your dreams. You may even inspire future couples to do the same. Continue scrolling for more eco-friendly inspiration!