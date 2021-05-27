Cancel
Rosamond, CA

RCSD increasing water, sewer rates to aid solvency

By VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
Antelope Valley Press
 6 days ago

ROSAMOND — Rosamond Community Services District’s residential and commercial customers will see their water and sewer rates increase after the District’s governing Board approved rate adjustments earlier this month as part of the District’s efforts to remain fiscally solvent. The average district residential customer will see a monthly water bill...

