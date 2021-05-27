Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the short fiber thermoplastics market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from thin film for infra-red coatings and bioinspired metal-polymer thin films. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the short fiber thermoplastics market is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.2%. In this market, transportation is the largest segment by end use industry, whereas polyamide is largest by resin type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries.