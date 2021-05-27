Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2025

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

The report "Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Aftermarket (New Wheel Replacement & Refurbished Wheel Fitment), Vehicle (PC, CV), Coating (Liquid, Powdered), Material, Rim Size (13-15 Inch, 16-18 Inch, 19-21 Inch, Above 21 Inch), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ Global automotive wheels aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% from USD 3.5 billion in 2018 to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025. The growth of the automotive wheels aftermarket is influenced by factors such as accident rates, changing consumer preferences for stylish wheels, and the growing number of automobile enthusiasts in Europe and North America.

www.bostonnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Global Car Sales#Automobile Manufacturers#Car Manufacturers#High Performance Cars#Growth Forecast#Coating Lrb#Cagr#Ronal Group#Enkei Corporation#Il 60062 Country#Menafn#English#Dundee#Research Newswire#Automotive Components#Global Forecast#Lightweight Alloy Wheels#Conventional Wheels#Lightweight Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Marketsreportsgo.com

Linear Voltage Regulators for Automotive Market | Industry Growth and Forecast Analysis Report Till 2026

The recent research report on the Linear Voltage Regulators for Automotive market is a comprehensive analysis of this industry sphere, and contains extensive detail pertaining to varied segments of the market. The report analyzes the market landscape thoroughly to provide information regarding the industry size and current market position in terms of volume and valuation. The study further entails data about the regional business scape of the market and is inclusive of authoritative status of various market players in the Linear Voltage Regulators for Automotive market.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Automotive Thyristor (SCR) Market Report Till 2026 | Industry Analysis & Forecast

The recent research report on the Automotive Thyristor (SCR) market is a comprehensive analysis of this industry sphere, and contains extensive detail pertaining to varied segments of the market. The report analyzes the market landscape thoroughly to provide information regarding the industry size and current market position in terms of volume and valuation. The study further entails data about the regional business scape of the market and is inclusive of authoritative status of various market players in the Automotive Thyristor (SCR) market.
IndustrySentinel

Global Textile Machinery Market Research Report 2021 to 2026 |rlikon, Rieter, Picanol, Toyota Industries, ITEMA, etc

Textile Machinery Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast. Latest launched research on Global Textile Machinery Market, it provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables....
Marketsbostonnews.net

Modular Brake System Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Knorr-Bremse, Continental, Parker Hannifin, Hilliard

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Modular Brake System Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Modular Brake System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Modular Brake System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market to Set Phenomenal Growth From 2021 to 2026

The latest published document on LNG As A Bunker Fuel market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with LNG As A Bunker Fuel investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of LNG As A Bunker Fuel M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft, Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Meyer Turku, Arctech Helsinki, Fincantieri, Kleven Verft, STX France, Damen Shipyards Group, Hoogezand Nieuwbouw, Ferus Smit, GdanskRemontowa, Sanmar, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, Wuhu Hongri Shipping company, Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard, CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding, Chongqing Jiangjin Feida, Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding & Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang etc.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Automotive Infotainment System Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Continental, Garmin, Panasonic, Pioneer

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Automotive Infotainment System Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automotive Infotainment System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Automotive Infotainment System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market May Set New Epic Growth Story | Honda, Hyundai, Foton

Latest research study titled Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Honda, Hyundai, Toyota Mirai, SAIC, Yutong & Foton.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Inverter Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton, OMRON

HTF MI recently released a research document on Inverter Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Inverter Market - Outlook and Forecast growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including ABB, SMA Solar Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Siemens (KACO), Delta Electronics, Schneider Electric, Eaton, OMRON, Tabuchi Electric, Sungrow Power, Power Electronics, TBEA, SiNENG, GoodWe, FIMER, Fronius, Powerone Micro System, Enphase Energy & Bonfiglioli.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Video Surveillance and Storage Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Tyco, Dahua Technology

JCMR published a new industry research that focuses on Global Video Surveillance and Storage Market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future prospects of Global Video Surveillance and Storage Market . The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The study is segmented by Application/ end users [Application], products type [Type] and various important geographies like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA etc].
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Plastic Tooth Market Regional Data Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Till 2027: Densply, YAMAHACHI, Heraeus Kulzer

Worldwide Markets Reports offers you detailed report on various aspects of the ‘Plastic Tooth Market’ for the forecast period (2020 – 2027). The Plastic Tooth report highlights regional and country-wise break-down of the Plastic Tooth. The report analyses the healthcare sector in major countries around the world and its impact on the Plastic Tooth growth. The report also profiles the types of administrations and regulations and policies that are in place in various regions and segments in each country.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Motorcycle Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size Current and Future Industry Trends, 2021-2026

A recent innovative report entitled as a ‘Global Motorcycle Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size, Forecast 2020 to 2025‘which is all set to implement well-established business-driven decisions that ultimately help to enhance the industrial solutions. The report has been analyzed through differentiable research methodologies including primary as well as secondary resources. It also delivers accurate and informative guidelines for Motorcycle Engine Control Unit (ECU) market growth across the globe. The findings have been designed using some research techniques like qualitative and quantitative methods.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Optical Distribution Frame Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2021 - 2026

The latest independent research document on Optical Distribution Frame examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Optical Distribution Frame market report advocates analysis of FiberNet, Kamax Optic Communication co., Kinsom, Summit Telecom, OPTOKON, Zhejiang Chaoqian Communication Equipment Co., Cheerwe Telecom Corporation, Telecom Bridge Co., SHKE Communication Tech Co., CommScope, Metros Communication Company, Hua Wei, Huber + Suhner, 3M Telecommunications, Fycoo Electronics Technology Limited & Amwaj Telecommunication Mfg.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Micro-Electric Vehicle Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Tesla, Renault, Toyota,BMW

Global Micro-Electric Vehicle Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Micro-Electric Vehicle market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Micro-Electric Vehicle market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Power Electronics Market 2021-2026 analysis examined in new Industry research report

A recent innovative report entitled as a ‘Global Power Electronics Market Size, Forecast 2020 to 2025‘which is all set to implement well-established business-driven decisions that ultimately help to enhance the industrial solutions. The report has been analyzed through differentiable research methodologies including primary as well as secondary resources. It also delivers accurate and informative guidelines for Power Electronics market growth across the globe. The findings have been designed using some research techniques like qualitative and quantitative methods.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Cable Conduit Systems Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

The Analysis report titled “ Cable Conduit Systems Market 2025” highly demonstrates the current Cable Conduit Systems market analysis scenario, impending future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry. Latest update on Cable Conduit Systems Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Cable Conduit Systems market...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Precision Rotary Potentiometers Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

The Precision Rotary Potentiometers Market report upholds the future market predictions related to Precision Rotary Potentiometers market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Precision Rotary Potentiometers market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors for Precision Rotary Potentiometers market, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

[2021 Edition] Automotive Door Mirror Motor Market 2021Research Considering Pandemic Impact On Businesses- Denso (Japan), Igarashi Electric Works (Japan), Johnson Electric (China)

Automotive Door Mirror Motor Market Size-Share Analysis. The global Automotive Door Mirror Motor market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2030, with a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period and will be expected to reach USD XX million by 2030. The...
Marketsthedailyinsurancenews.com

Global Business Insurance Market To Witness Healthy Market Growth – Market Research Store – The Courier

“A SWOT analysis by Corporate insurance, Professional survey report with analysis of the Top Most Global Players with CAGR and stock market up and down. “. The “Business Insurance Market“The research report includes a comprehensive study of the global Business Insurance Market. The report includes all the major trends and technologies that will play an important role in the business insurance market development during the forecast period. The main players in the market are Aviva, Prudential, TIAA-CREF, MetLife, New York Life Insurance, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, American Intl. Group, Zurich Financial Services, Assicurazioni Generali, Aegon, Allstate, Prudential Financial, Nippon Life Insurance, Meiji Life Insurance, Cardinal Health, Royal & Sun Alliance, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, AXA, Swiss Reinsurance, Allianz, State Farm Insurance, China Life Insurance Company, CNP Assurances, Munich Re Group, Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance, Ping An Insurance, Aetna, China Pacific Insurance. For each geographic area in the report, an attractiveness study has been presented to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the entire competitive scenario of the corporate insurance market worldwide.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Automotive Hydrogen Sensor Market | Industry Growth and Forecast Analysis Report Till 2026

The Automotive Hydrogen Sensor market study provides a complete assessment of this industry with special attention to the growth drivers and opportunities that will boost the overall remuneration over the forecast period. It also cites restraints and risks that are influencing the industry along with ways to subdue their impact. The document has been framed in an easily comprehendible way to help businesses to formulate action plans that ensure success in the upcoming years.