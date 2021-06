Has it ever happened to you that you are giving an interview, and suddenly you get this find that you won’t be able to solve this coding interview problem?. I know how that feels, and today I want to share a few tips that can help you make the most out of this uncomfortable situation. I want to share a few tips that can help students unlock themselves when they are struggling with some coding interview problem, and probably they can make some good progress. My idea is basically to share those tips which help you make the best out of an uncomfortable situation. So make sure to read the complete article with attention so that you can drive the maximum result possible from the tip that I’m going to share. So let’s start.