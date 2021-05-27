Precedents for Memorial Day set in North
Editor's note: This is part two of a three-part series on Memorial Day. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: The 1863 cemetery dedication at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, included a ceremony of commemoration at the graves of dead soldiers. Some have therefore claimed that President Abraham Lincoln was the founder of Memorial Day. However, Chicago journalist Lloyd Lewis tried to make the case that it was Lincoln's funeral that spurred the soldiers' grave decorating that followed.