Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartly, DE

Man who went on stabbing spree in home is shot and killed by one of his victims

wjtn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HARTLY, Del.) -- A man has been shot and killed after stabbing several people with a knife before one of his victims was able to shoot him with a shotgun. The incident occurred at approximately 4:29 a.m. on Wednesday May 26, in Hartly, Delaware -- about 10 miles west of Dover -- when Delaware State Police were dispatched to a residence located in the 700 block of Proctors Purchase Road to reports of a person being shot and multiple people suffering from stab wounds, according to the Delaware State Police.

wjtn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Hartly, DE
Hartly, DE
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#Dead People#Kent Police#State Troopers#The Delaware State Police#Ems#Bayhealth Kent General#Abc Audio#Man#Home#Suspect#Authorities#Men#Shotgun#Centreville#Del#Multiple People#Ridgely
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Delaware StateUS News and World Report

Police: Woman Charged With DUI After Crash With Police SUV

WILMINGTON, Del (AP) — A Newark woman is facing drunken driving charges after Delaware State Police said she crashed into a police SUV stopped along Interstate 95. Police said in a news release that troopers were called early Sunday to southbound I-95 in the Wilmington area to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway. While troopers tried to remove the traffic hazard, a trooper positioned a patrol SUV in the right lane with emergency lights activated to warn approaching motorists.
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Police investigate shooting of a Delaware man

CECIL COUNTY, Md.– Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect as they continue their investigation into the murder of a Delaware man who was shot Saturday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. troopers responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Willow Court in Elkton. Troopers found the...
Delaware StateMiddletown Press

Woman dead after apparent robbery at Delaware store

ELSMERE, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a cellphone store after an apparent robbery. Elsmere Police Chief Laura Giles said officers responded to a call for a burglary at a Metro by T-Mobile store and when they arrived Saturday they found the cash drawer empty and the woman's body in the basement, The News Journal reported.
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting murder of 23-year-old inside barbershop

Dover, DE – Delaware State Police investigators are conducting a homicide investigation that occurred Friday night in the Rodney Village area. On Friday, May 15, 2021, at 5:42 p.m., troopers responded to Uplift Barber Shop located at 1534 Governors Avenue for a reported shooting. The investigation determined a 23-year-old male of Dover was a patron in the barbershop when an unknown male suspect entered the business’s front door and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in the upper torso before fleeing on foot. There were other individuals in the barer shop during the incident, but no one else was struck or injured.
Delaware StateMiddletown Press

Police: Customer in Delaware barbershop fatally shot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating after an assailant fatally shot a customer inside a Dover barbershop Friday. The agency said in a news release Saturday morning that troopers responded to Uplift Barber Shop for a reported shooting around 5:45 p.m. Friday. An investigation determined a 23-year-old...
Delaware Statewrde.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Barber Shop Homicide

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police is conducting a homicide investigation that occurred Friday night in the Rodney Village area. On Friday, May 15, 2021, at 5:42 p.m., troopers responded to Uplift Barber Shop located at 1534 Governors Avenue for a reported shooting. The investigation determined a 23-year-old male of Dover...
Delaware Statewrde.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Crash in Viola

VIOLA, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car collision that occurred early this morning on South Main Street in Viola. On May 16, 2021, at approximately 5:57 a.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on South Main Street, at a high rate of speed, approaching E. Evans Road.
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Gold Alert Issued for Dover Man- Dover

Dover- Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for Wright E. Robinson, 60, of Dover. Robinson was last seen on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the Dover area. Attempts to locate Robinson have resulted in negative results and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.
Delaware Statefirststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Tragic Accident On Kirkwood Highway Friday

Wilmington- Delaware State Police has identified the victim that died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on May 14, 2021, as 87-year-old Helen E. Ogonowski of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Wilmington- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on westbound Kirkwood Highway (SR2)...
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Car catches fire and leaves one dead

VIOLA, Del.– Delaware state police is investigating a fatal car crash that happened early Sunday morning. Police say around 6 a.m. a 2013 Camaro was traveling north on South Main street at a high rate of speed. The Camaro then left the roadway- went a short distance and then turned...
Delaware StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Clerk found dead in cellphone-store basement in Delaware

A clerk was found dead in the basement of a cellphone store in Delaware, and police there are investigating her death as a homicide. The Metro by T-Mobile store on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere, just outside of Philadelphia, had been robbed three times in the last two years, and each time, the female clerk had been the victim, Elsmere police Chief Laura Giles told Action News 6 ABC.
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Early morning car crash leaves one dead in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del.– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning. Police say around 10:20 a.m. a black BMW was going west on Kirkwood Highway when a white Buick crashed into it while turning out of a gas station. Troopers say they’re not sure why the...
Delaware StateNBC Philadelphia

Truck Crash Closes Portion of I-95 in Delaware

A truck crash shut down a portion of I-95 in Delaware Sunday night. The crash occurred on I-95 in New Castle County at 8:22 p.m. I-95 is currently closed between the I-95/495 southern split and Marsh Road (Exit 9). Officials have not yet revealed whether or not anyone was seriously...
Delaware StateWBOC

Felton Man Arrested for Series of Burglaries and Thefts in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 33-year-old Felton man in connection with a multiple burglaries and thefts that occurred in Kent County. Police said that In March 2021, detectives began investigating numerous burglaries and thefts to homes and sheds in the Felton and Harrington area. At the same time, several vehicles were reported stolen near the incidents. During their investigation, detectives identified Stephen C. Lemmons as a suspect in these incidents.
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Felton man arrested in connection to numerous burglaries, thefts

KENT CO., Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Felton man on multiple criminal charges following an investigation into numerous burglaries and thefts that took place in Kent County. In March, police began investigating numerous burglaries and thefts to residences and sheds in the Felton/Harrington area. At the same...