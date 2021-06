This delicious buffalo chicken pasta dinner is one of the quickest and easiest pastas I’ve ever made, and it is super yummy! In a previous recipe, I wrote about cooking a whole chicken or turkey and using the meat for multiple meals and recipes. This buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese recipe is one I threw together after a grueling workout when I did not feel like cooking anything at all! I knew I had some chicken in the fridge leftover from a whole chicken and I quickly grabbed some readily available items in my fridge and cupboard to make what was an awesome pasta I will surely make again. It's on the table in less than 30 minutes.